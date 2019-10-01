Keuchel was named the starter for Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series on Thursday against the Cardinals.

The southpaw will receive the start for the first game of the NLDS against the Cardinals despite being charged with losses in each of his last three starts while recording a 10:7 K:BB with an ERA of 6.19. Since signing with the Braves in June, Keuchel owns and ERA of 3.75 with a 1.37 WHIP in 19 starts.