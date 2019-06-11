Keuchel will make his next start for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Keuchel looked razor sharp in his first minor-league start Monday, firing seven scoreless frames while fanning nine with Low-A Rome. The Braves have reported that Keuchel should only need two starts in the minors, which would put him on track to make his Atlanta debut June 21 against the Nationals.

