Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Officially joins Braves for debut
Keuchel was called up from Double-A Mississippi to start Friday's game at Washington.
Keuchel made one start at Double-A and one start at Low-A over the last two weeks since signing with the Braves and is now primed for his 2019 debut in the majors. The 31-year-old showed no major signs of rust in the minors with three runs allowed across 14 innings, but the first real test will come Friday against the Nationals.
