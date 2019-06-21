Keuchel was called up from Double-A Mississippi to start Friday's game at Washington.

Keuchel made one start at Double-A and one start at Low-A over the last two weeks since signing with the Braves and is now primed for his 2019 debut in the majors. The 31-year-old showed no major signs of rust in the minors with three runs allowed across 14 innings, but the first real test will come Friday against the Nationals.

