Keuchel (3-5) lasted just 3.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Marlins, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four.

Keuchel gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give the Marlins a 3-0 lead, but recovered by retiring the next three batters, including a pair of strikeouts. The bulk of the damage came with a five-run, seven-hit fourth inning that was capped off by Brian Anderson's second homer of the game. Keuchel's rough outing comes as a surprise since the 31-year-old had limited Miami to only two runs over 7.1 innings in their previous meeting this season. Though Keuchel has struggled with command issues at times this year, he has mostly pitched well, at least better than Thursday's outing would suggest. He'll take a 4.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB into a Wednesday matchup against the Mets.