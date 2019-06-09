Keuchel is tentatively scheduled to start for Low-A Rome on Monday after Triple-A Gwinnett's game was rained out Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel was scheduled to make his organizational debut with the Stripers on Saturday, but Mother Nature forced a change of plan. The 32-year-old was scheduled to make two starts in the minors before joining the Braves and the rainout is unlikely to significantly impact those plans.