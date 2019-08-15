Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Strikes out seven
Keuchel gave up no runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven through six innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
Keuchel delivered a quality start and left in line for the win, but the Braves bullpen allowed two runs in the seventh inning. Keuchel registered 31 called strikes or swinging strikes of his 98 pitches tonight. The 31-year-old has a 4.39 ERA with 53 strikeouts through 11 starts this season. Keuchel will make his next start Tuesday against the Marlins at SunTrust Park.
