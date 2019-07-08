Keuchel (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four through 7.1 innings to take the win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Keuchel pitched seven scoreless innings before allowing two baserunners that would come around to score on a three-run home run given up by the Braves bullpen. His 4.3 K/9 limits his upside, but the 31-year-old has pitched seven or more innings in the last two outings, both quality starts. Keuchel has a 2-2 record with a 3.60 ERA through four starts heading into the All-Star break.