Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders five earned runs
Keuchel (8-6) allowed five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies.
Keuchel surrendered a pair of two-run home runs, accounting for all but one of his earned runs on the day. He otherwise limited the Phillies to only base knocks, but did lack elusiveness as he generated just eight swinging strikes on 95 total pitches. Keuchel had pitched well entering Tuesday's contest, having allowed two or fewer earned runs in six consecutive starts. Even with the rough outing, his ERA remains at 3.63 ERA through 101.2 innings. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday against San Francisco.
