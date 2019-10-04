Keuchel allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday. He did not record a strikeout.

While far from dominant, Keuchel was effective against the Cardinals in his first non-Astros postseason appearance. He saw his effort go to waste when Luke Jackson and Mark Melancon combined to allow six runs in the later innings. Keuchel lines up to start in a decisive Game 5, should the series get to that point.