Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision in Game 1
Keuchel allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday. He did not record a strikeout.
While far from dominant, Keuchel was effective against the Cardinals in his first non-Astros postseason appearance. He saw his effort go to waste when Luke Jackson and Mark Melancon combined to allow six runs in the later innings. Keuchel lines up to start in a decisive Game 5, should the series get to that point.
More News
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named NLDS Game 1 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Hit with another loss•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Loses second straight•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Surrenders five earned runs•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Wins fifth straight•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Blanks Nats for seventh win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...