Keuchel (4-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Marlins after giving up one run on six hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Keuchel served up a solo homer to Jon Berti during the third, but he otherwise scattered four singles and a double. The veteran southpaw has found his groove in his last two starts with a 14:4 K:BB and only one run surrendered over 12 innings, and he'll look to continue that trend on the road Monday versus the Mets.