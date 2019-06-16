Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Tosses seven inning at Double-A
Keuchel allowed three earned runs on 11 hits across seven innings in a tune-up start Saturday at Double-A Mississippi.
Keuchel did allow a high number of baserunners, but that gave him the opportunity to extend his pitch count to 106 (74 strikes). Most of that damage was done in the first inning, when the veteran lefty gave up two runs on three hits, which all started with a leadoff double. It was a much tougher test than his first outing in Single-A, where he tossed seven innings of one-hit ball. With more situational experience under his belt, Keuchel now believes he could start for the Braves in the upcoming week if called upon, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger. The report indicated Keuchel used all five of his pitches, with his velocity landing in the 86-89 MPH range. After the start, the former Cy Young winner noted "I'm not trying to rush myself. Probably tomorrow will be a better judgment of where we're going to be at in the next four or five days." Based on those words, it might be a bit risky to put Keuchel in lineups for the upcoming week, though getting a start isn't necessarily outside the realm of possibility.
More News
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Next start slated for Saturday•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Dominates in Low-A tuneup•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: To start out at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Lands with Atlanta•
-
Dallas Keuchel: Braves emerge as frontrunners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...