Keuchel allowed three earned runs on 11 hits across seven innings in a tune-up start Saturday at Double-A Mississippi.

Keuchel did allow a high number of baserunners, but that gave him the opportunity to extend his pitch count to 106 (74 strikes). Most of that damage was done in the first inning, when the veteran lefty gave up two runs on three hits, which all started with a leadoff double. It was a much tougher test than his first outing in Single-A, where he tossed seven innings of one-hit ball. With more situational experience under his belt, Keuchel now believes he could start for the Braves in the upcoming week if called upon, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger. The report indicated Keuchel used all five of his pitches, with his velocity landing in the 86-89 MPH range. After the start, the former Cy Young winner noted "I'm not trying to rush myself. Probably tomorrow will be a better judgment of where we're going to be at in the next four or five days." Based on those words, it might be a bit risky to put Keuchel in lineups for the upcoming week, though getting a start isn't necessarily outside the realm of possibility.