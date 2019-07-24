Keuchel allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 across six innings Tuesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Keuchel hadn't struck out more than five batters in any start entering Tuesday's contest, and his 12 punchouts marked his highest total since September 6, 2015. He generated an impressive 22 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes across 102 total pitches. Keuchel has now notched four quality starts in his last five outings, bringing his ERA to 3.50 and WHIP to 1.26 across 43.2 innings for the campaign. He'll look to keep his strong results going in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Washington.