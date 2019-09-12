Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Wins fifth straight
Keuchel (8-5) allowed one run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Just like the Braves, Keuchel is scorching hot, having won five straight starts with a 1.16 ERA during that stretch. Dating back to Aug. 14, Keuchel owns a 0.97 ERA in six outings. Behind this hot streak, Keuchel has now won half his starts and has a 3.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 96.2 innings this season. He will face the Phillies again in his next start at home Tuesday.
