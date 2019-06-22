Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Yields four runs in debut
Keuchel (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks across five innings while taking a loss during his 2019 major league debut against the Nationals on Friday.
The left-hander threw 99 pitches, but Keuchel appeared to wear down in the final two innings of his outing. He looked fairly sharp in the first three frames, stranding baserunners in all three innings, but the Nationals broke through thanks in part to an error in the fourth and scored again in the fifth. Keuchel begins his Braves tenure with an 0-1 mark and 5.40 ERA. He will make his second start of the season at the Cubs on Wednesday.
