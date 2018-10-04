Winkler was left off the Braves' roster for the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Winkler will not be available to pitch this series after posting a 3.43 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 69 strikeouts in 60.1 innings of relief this season. In his place, manager Brian Snitker elected to give roster spots to relievers Max Fried, Jonny Venters and Chad Sobotka.