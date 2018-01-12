Braves' Dan Winkler: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta
Winkler agreed to a one-year, $610,000 deal with the Braves on Friday to avoid arbitration.
Winkler was activated from the disabled list in late August after missing nearly two seasons due to a fractured elbow. The 27-year-old has fought through various injuries, including Tommy John surgery, over the last four years, but was finally able to appear in a chunk of games near the end of 2017. During 16 appearances, the reliever posted a 2.51 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. He will enter the upcoming season as a potential high-leverage setup man for the Braves.
