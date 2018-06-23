Winkler coughed up four runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out in the ninth inning Friday to blow his first save of the season in an extra-innings loss to the Orioles.

With Arodys Vizcaino tending to a sore shoulder, Winkler got the chance to close after the Braves staged a six-run rally in the top of the ninth, but the 28-year-old couldn't get the job done. he still holds a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB through 29.2 innings on the season, but with A.J. Minter also available to fill in for Vizcaino when he's unavailable, it could be a while before Winkler sees another save opportunity.