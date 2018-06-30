Winkler recorded the final two outs to pick up his first save Friday against the Cardinals.

Luke Jackson let two runners reach base with a four-run lead, gifting a save opportunity to Winkler, who needed just six pitches to mop up. Winkler has been excellent, with a 2.48 ERA and an absurd 42:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings, but with Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) returning this weekend, it doesn't look like he'll get regular save chances any time soon.