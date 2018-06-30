Braves' Dan Winkler: Converts two-out save Friday
Winkler recorded the final two outs to pick up his first save Friday against the Cardinals.
Luke Jackson let two runners reach base with a four-run lead to begin the ninth inning, gifting a save opportunity to Winkler, who needed just six pitches to clean up the mess. He has been excellent this season, with a 2.48 ERA and an absurd 42:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings, but with Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) returning this weekend, it doesn't look like Winkler will get regular save chances any time soon.
