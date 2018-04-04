Braves' Dan Winkler: Finishes eighth inning Wednesday
Winkler retired two of the three batters he faced in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals and has yet to give up an earned run in 3.2 innings this season.
The 28-year-old enters the 2018 season at full health after spending most of the previous campaign on the shelf while recovering from a fractured elbow. Winkler made an impact out of the bullpen for the Braves in August and September and has remained effective in his first handful of outings this season, allowing only three hitters to reach base. Though he's probably no better than third in line for closing duties in Atlanta, Winker's high-strikeout rate could make him useful staff filler in NL-only formats.
More News
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Reinstated from 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Rehab moved to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Ready to resume game action•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Danny Winkler: Reliever sent to DL•
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...