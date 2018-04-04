Winkler retired two of the three batters he faced in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals and has yet to give up an earned run in 3.2 innings this season.

The 28-year-old enters the 2018 season at full health after spending most of the previous campaign on the shelf while recovering from a fractured elbow. Winkler made an impact out of the bullpen for the Braves in August and September and has remained effective in his first handful of outings this season, allowing only three hitters to reach base. Though he's probably no better than third in line for closing duties in Atlanta, Winker's high-strikeout rate could make him useful staff filler in NL-only formats.