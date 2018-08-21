Winkler gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two Monday against the Pirates en route to his second save of the season.

A.J. Minter was unavailable with back tightness and is considered day-to-day. Winkler has pitched very well in his own right, and could be viewed as a more deserving candidate for saves than Minter, even when the former is healthy. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) is still rehabbing, so there may be more save chances for Winkler going forward, particularly while Minter and Vizcaino are injured.