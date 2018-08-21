Braves' Dan Winkler: Gets fill-in save
Winkler gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two Monday against the Pirates en route to his second save of the season.
A.J. Minter was unavailable with back tightness and is considered day-to-day. Winkler has pitched very well in his own right, and could be viewed as a more deserving candidate for saves than Minter, even when the former is healthy. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) is still rehabbing, so there may be more save chances for Winkler going forward, particularly while Minter and Vizcaino are injured.
More News
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Converts two-out save Friday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Blows first save Friday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Grabs second win Tuesday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Could see save opportunities•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Finishes eighth inning Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...