Braves' Dan Winkler: Grabs second win Tuesday
Winkler allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning against the Mets on Tuesday to pick up his second win of the season.
While he has yet to see his first save chance, the 28-year-old remains the most dominant reliever in the Braves' bullpen, posting a 0.81 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB through 22.1 innings on the year. Winkler's two wins and eight holds in 24 appearances are also solid, but despite his scintillating numbers he'll remain little more than a spec pickup in shallower fantasy leagues until he gets his chance at ninth-inning duties.
