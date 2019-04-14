Winkler was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Winkler got a late start to spring training due to elbow soreness and struggled during his six appearances, ticketing him to the minors to begin the season. The 29-year-old posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 69:20 K:BB over 60.1 innings and recorded 23 holds for the Braves last season, so he could very well carve out a bullpen role this time around.

