Braves' Dan Winkler: Makes spring debut
Winkler (elbow) threw a scoreless inning in relief in Wednesday's spring game against the Tigers. He did not allow any runners to reach base and recorded one strikeout.
Winkler had not thrown before Wednesday due to soreness in his elbow, but he was finally able to get up on the bump for the first time during the exhibition season. Barring any abnormal soreness following Wednesday's outing, Winkler should be ready well in advance of Opening Day.
