Winkler (3-1) recorded the final two outs in the 11th inning Sunday to pick up the win over the Marlins.

Matt Joyce's RBI single in the 12th made Winkler a winner for the second time in his last three appearances. The right-hander has only been scored upon in two of his last 18 outings, but he gave up nine runs in those games -- saddling him with a 5.12 ERA despite otherwise solid numbers.