Winkler (1-0) struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Friday to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander has been outstanding after getting a late start to the season, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings. Luke Jackson is pitching well in the closer role for Atlanta, but if he were to falter, Winkler could well be the next man up in the ninth.