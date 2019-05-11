Braves' Dan Winkler: Notches first win
Winkler (1-0) struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Friday to pick up the win in a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander has been outstanding after getting a late start to the season, posting a 1.54 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings. Luke Jackson is pitching well in the closer role for Atlanta, but if he were to falter, Winkler could well be the next man up in the ninth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...