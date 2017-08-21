Braves' Dan Winkler: Reinstated from 60-day DL
Winkler (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Winkler is finally ready to rejoin the Braves after missing nearly two full seasons with a fractured elbow. He compiled a 5.14 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through 14 innings across multiple minor-league levels while on a rehab assignment. He'll assume a lower-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen for the time being, but he could work his way into higher-leverage work if he pitches well initially. Rex Brothers was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
