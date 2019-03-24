Winkler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Winkler will open the season in the minors after struggling to an 8.44 ERA and 2.06 WHIP through six Grapefruit League appearances (5.1 innings). The right-hander notched a 3.43 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 60.1 innings last season, so he should be one of the first pitchers called upon when the Braves need a fresh reliever.

