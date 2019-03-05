Winkler has been slowed by elbow soreness but is expected to make his spring debut Wednesday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Elbow problems are always worrisome for any pitcher, though this specific issue doesn't appear to be a major one. Winkler doesn't appear to be particularly close to the top of the Braves' closer depth chart, though if A.J. Minter's shoulder injury is worse than expected he could move up a spot.