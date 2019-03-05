Braves' Dan Winkler: Set for spring debut
Winkler has been slowed by elbow soreness but is expected to make his spring debut Wednesday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Elbow problems are always worrisome for any pitcher, though this specific issue doesn't appear to be a major one. Winkler doesn't appear to be particularly close to the top of the Braves' closer depth chart, though if A.J. Minter's shoulder injury is worse than expected he could move up a spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...