Winkler signed a one-year, $1.61 million contract with the Braves on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Winkler had a 3.43 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 60.1 innings during 2018, featuring a solid 10.3 K/9. The 28-year-old is likely to begin 2019 in a mid-relief role, but should also be in the mix for more high-leverage situations, as well.