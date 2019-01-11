Braves' Dan Winkler: Signs deal with Braves
Winkler signed a one-year, $1.61 million contract with the Braves on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Winkler had a 3.43 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 60.1 innings during 2018, featuring a solid 10.3 K/9. The 28-year-old is likely to begin 2019 in a mid-relief role, but should also be in the mix for more high-leverage situations, as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...