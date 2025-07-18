Dunning was traded from Texas to Atlanta in exchange for Jose Ruiz and cash Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dunning has spent the majority of his season at Triple-A Round Rock and has appeared exclusively in relief in his five big-league appearances. Atlanta's immediate plans for him are unclear, but the team has a significant need at starting pitcher with both Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and Chris Sale (elbow) sidelined. Dunning posted a 5.02 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 71.2 innings as a starter in 2024.