Braves' Danny Santana: Bangs out four hits Monday

Santana went 4-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The homer was his first of the spring, and Santana is now hitting .476 (10-for-21) to begin the spring. Whether the 27-year-old can win a spot on the Braves' 25-man roster could depend more on the team's plans for Ronald Acuna rather than anything Santana does on the field, however.

