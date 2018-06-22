Braves' Danny Santana: Called up to majors

Santan was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

In order to make room for Santana on the 40-man roster, Jose Ramirez was transferred to the 60-day DL (shoulder) and Mike Soroka was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Santana has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level, hitting .279 with a .839 OPS. In addition he's recorded 11 home runs, 28 RBI and eight stolen bases. He will serve as extra depth in the Braves' outfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories