Braves' Danny Santana: Draws second straight start

Santana will start at third base and bat second Tuesday against the Dodgers.

After starting in left field Monday against the Phillies and finishing a home run shy of the cycle, Santana will be rewarded with another turn in the lineup. With manager Brian Snitker suggesting that Freddie Freeman would see most of his starts at his natural first base position during the final two months of the season, the Braves seemingly have a permanent vacancy at the hot corner. Along with Santana, it's expected that Brandon Phillips -- who was pushed off regular duties at second base following the promotion of Ozzie Albies from Triple-A Gwinnett -- will receive more opportunities to play third base.