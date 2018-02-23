Play

Braves' Danny Santana: In lineup against Mets

Santana (quadriceps) will play left field and bat seventh for the club's Grapefruit League opener against the Mets on Friday.

Santana appears to be at full health heading into Atlanta's spring games after missing the last month and a half of the 2017 campaign with a left quadriceps strain. He will be competing for a spot in the outfield following a disappointing campaign split between Minnesota and Atlanta last season.

