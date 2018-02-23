Braves' Danny Santana: In lineup against Mets
Santana (quadriceps) will play left field and bat seventh for the club's Grapefruit League opener against the Mets on Friday.
Santana appears to be at full health heading into Atlanta's spring games after missing the last month and a half of the 2017 campaign with a left quadriceps strain. He will be competing for a spot in the outfield following a disappointing campaign split between Minnesota and Atlanta last season.
More News
-
Finding floors and ceilings for sluggers
Chris Towers takes a dive into the numbers with some of the premier hitters in the game to...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...