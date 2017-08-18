Braves' Danny Santana: Lands on disabled list with quad injury
Santana was placed on the 10-day DL with a left quadriceps strain prior to Friday's game against the Reds.
Santana started the past four games and has played in every contest since Aug. 5, but will miss a chunk of time while recovering from this setback. The outfielder hasn't been swinging the bat well recently, slashing just .161/.175/.286 since the All-Star break. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled Micah Johnson from Triple-A Gwinnett.
