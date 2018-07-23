Braves' Danny Santana: Outrighted to Triple-A
Santana will report to Triple-A Gwinnett after clearing waivers Sunday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Santana was designated for assignment Thursday, and after drawing little interest while on the waiver wire, he'll head back to the minors. He struggled to a .179/.281/.286 slash line through 15 games with Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Designated for assignment•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Called up to majors•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: To begin season in Triple-A•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Path to roster spot available•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Bangs out four hits Monday•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: In lineup against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...