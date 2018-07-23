Braves' Danny Santana: Outrighted to Triple-A

Santana will report to Triple-A Gwinnett after clearing waivers Sunday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Santana was designated for assignment Thursday, and after drawing little interest while on the waiver wire, he'll head back to the minors. He struggled to a .179/.281/.286 slash line through 15 games with Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories