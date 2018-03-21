Braves' Danny Santana: Path to roster spot available

Santana is likely to make the Braves' Opening Day roster if Johan Camargo (back/oblique) is not ready to go in time, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Santana has played every position except first base and catcher in his four-year major-league career and could fill a utility role for the Braves this season. He has a bit of speed (47 steals in 349 career games) but a weak bat (.258/.292/.378 for his career) which makes his fantasy appeal limited.