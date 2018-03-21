Braves' Danny Santana: Path to roster spot available
Santana is likely to make the Braves' Opening Day roster if Johan Camargo (back/oblique) is not ready to go in time, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Santana has played every position except first base and catcher in his four-year major-league career and could fill a utility role for the Braves this season. He has a bit of speed (47 steals in 349 career games) but a weak bat (.258/.292/.378 for his career) which makes his fantasy appeal limited.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...