Braves' Danny Santana: Pops fourth homer Wednesday

Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

The homer was his fourth of the year but first since June 19. Santana's only managed a .217/.260/.400 slash line in 57 games since joining the Braves, but with Matt Kemp (hamstring) and Matt Adams (head) both on the shelf at the moment, the 26-year-old utility player seems to be the Braves' preferred option in left field.

