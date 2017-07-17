Braves' Danny Santana: Reinstated from DL on Monday
Santana (infection) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.
As expected, Santana will return from the DL after the minimum 10-day stay. He'll likely be limited to a utility role with plenty of other proven options around the diamond. To make room for him and Sean Rodriguez on the active roster, Jace Peterson and Jason Hursh were sent to Triple-A.
More News
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Will come off DL on Monday•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Placed on DL with infection•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Breaks out Sunday•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Plates pair with Monday two-bagger•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...