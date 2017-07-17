Braves' Danny Santana: Reinstated from DL on Monday

Santana (infection) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

As expected, Santana will return from the DL after the minimum 10-day stay. He'll likely be limited to a utility role with plenty of other proven options around the diamond. To make room for him and Sean Rodriguez on the active roster, Jace Peterson and Jason Hursh were sent to Triple-A.

