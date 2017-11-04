Braves' Danny Santana: Removed from disabled list

Santana (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Santana spent the last month and a half of the 2017 season on the shelf with a quad injury, although he didn't make much of an impact when he was on the field, slashing just .202/.243/.357 in 82 games between Atlanta and Minnesota. Looking ahead, he should be at full health and ready for spring training.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast