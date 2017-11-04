Braves' Danny Santana: Removed from disabled list
Santana (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.
Santana spent the last month and a half of the 2017 season on the shelf with a quad injury, although he didn't make much of an impact when he was on the field, slashing just .202/.243/.357 in 82 games between Atlanta and Minnesota. Looking ahead, he should be at full health and ready for spring training.
