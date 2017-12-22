Braves' Danny Santana: Returns to Atlanta
Santana (quadriceps) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Braves on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Santana will return to the Braves' organization, where he spent the majority of his 2017 campaign following the trade from Minnesota. The Braves opted to non-tender the utility man after he battled injury and limped to a 52 wRC+ in 69 games played this past season. The 27-year-old is coming off a season-ending quad injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.
More News
-
Danny Santana: Non-tendered by Braves•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Removed from disabled list•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Gets back from disabled list•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Hoping to return next week•
-
Braves' Danny Santana: Lands on disabled list with quad injury•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...