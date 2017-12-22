Braves' Danny Santana: Returns to Atlanta

Santana (quadriceps) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Braves on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Santana will return to the Braves' organization, where he spent the majority of his 2017 campaign following the trade from Minnesota. The Braves opted to non-tender the utility man after he battled injury and limped to a 52 wRC+ in 69 games played this past season. The 27-year-old is coming off a season-ending quad injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign.