Braves' Danny Santana: To begin season in Triple-A
Santana was reassigned to minor-league camp and will begin the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Santana failed to crack the Opening Day roster even though Johan Camargo (back/oblique) will be forced to start the season on the disabled list. It appears as though Ryan Flaherty and Lane Adams will pin down the final couple roster spots. During the 2017 campaign split between Minnesota and Atlanta, Santana hit .202/.243/.357 with four home runs, 23 RBI and seven stolen bases.
