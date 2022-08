Young was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Young made his big-league debut in mid-July, allowing three runs in 3.2 innings across a pair of relief appearances. The 28-year-old lefty has spent the bulk of the year with Triple-A Tacoma, where he owns a 3.86 ERA and a 33.9 percent strikeout rate in 28 innings of work.