Braves' Danny Young: Handling opener role Sunday

Young will serve as Atlanta's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander will be making his first MLB start but is expected to cover just an inning or two before giving way to right-hander JR Ritchie, who is slated to pitch in bulk relief. Since being reinstated July 3 following a season-opening stint on the injured list, Young has struck out three while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk across 3.1 innings over four relief appearances.