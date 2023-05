Atlanta recalled Young from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Young will give the Atlanta bullpen a fresh arm for the second leg of the twin bill, a welcome development after the team required five relievers to cover the final four innings of a 9-8 win in Game 1. The 28-year-old lefty has previously made four appearances for Atlanta this season, giving up an earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings.