Braves' Danny Young: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Young was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Joe Jimenez is back from paternity leave ahead of Saturday's game against the Mets. Young drew only one appearance during his short stay in Atlanta's bullpen.
