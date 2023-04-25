site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-danny-young-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Danny Young: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 25, 2023
at
9:17 am ET
•
1 min read
Young was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Tuesday.
Young is clearing out to make room for Collin McHugh's return from the injured list. The left-hander has pitched well with the big club this season and surely will get another opportunity down the line.
More News
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/20/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read