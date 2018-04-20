Braves' Dansby Swanson: 1-for-4 with RBI
Swanson went 1-for-4 with a RBI double and a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Mets.
The double came when the game was already out of hand, but Swanson still put a solid swing on the ball, which is something he's done more often than not in 2018. Though his numbers will regress when his .434 BABIP returns to the mean, the 24-year-old seems to have made major strides against right-handed pitching, as he owns a .361 average in 61 at-bats against righties, which is lightyears better than his .224 clip in 393 at-bats from the year before. With the success of Atlanta's offense in mind, ride Swanson for as long as he continues to mash.
