Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

The shortstop provided Atlanta's second run by taking Vladimir Gutierrez deep in the sixth inning. Swanson is only hitting .216 (19-for-88) in June but he's otherwise been productive, adding five homers, two steals, 11 runs and 13 RBI to his ledger through 24 games.